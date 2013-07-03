EU falsified medicines directive: imported active substances need written confirmation to guarantee GMP standards

From July 2, 2013, all active substances manufactured outside of the European Union and imported into the EU must be accompanied by a written confirmation from the competent authority of the exporting country which confirms that the standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and control of the manufacturing plant are equivalent to those in the EU, the European Medicines Agency has stated.
These requirements constitute one of the main areas of change of the new European falsified medicines directive which came into force in January 2013. They provide a clear legal basis for the concept of international cooperation on active substances (also known as active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs) which is based on sharing responsibilities with local regulators.
The written confirmation is required per manufacturing site and per active substance and should provide the following assurances:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze