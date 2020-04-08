FDA approves ANDA for hydroxychloroquine in malaria, lupus and RA

Among several actions take this week in in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration approved an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets USP, 200mg. for the treatment of:
The ANDA was submitted by Accord Healthcare, a UK-based subsidiary of Indian biopharma company Intas Pharmaceuticals. The FDA did not in this instance approve the drug for the treatment of the new coronavirus.
