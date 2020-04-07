Saturday 23 November 2024

Indian U-turn on exporting hydroxychloroquine

Pharmaceutical
7 April 2020
After US President Donald Trump hinted at retaliatory measures, India is to export the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to some countries. Though not officially approved for such use, there is a suggestion that HCQ is effective in the treatment of some symptoms of COVID-19.

India, the largest producer of HCQ, initially banned exports of the drug on March 25, to ensure adequate domestic supplies. Rules were further tightened on April 4 by barring exports of HCQ and formulations made from special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs). Such bans do not usually apply to SEZs and EOUs, which are meant to promote exports.

On April 7, India's Ministry of External Affairs said it has temporarily licensed paracetamol and HCQ export to some countries which have been particularly badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Immediate neighbors Sri Lanka and Nepal have also requested HCQ supplies from India.

