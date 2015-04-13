FDA confirms transfer of ownership of 23 generic drugs to IDT Australia

The US Food and Drug Administration has confirmed receipt of the change of ownership letters that formally transfer ownership of 23 generic drug products to IDT Australia.
The FDA’s “Orange Book,” the register listing all US-approved drug products and their owners, will be updated in due course to reflect that.
IDT has successfully manufactured its first engineering batches of 1mg and 8mg doxazosin mesylate tablets at its manufacturing facility in Boronia, a suburb of Melbourne. The engineering batch manufacturing process involves matching the formulation and manufacturing process contained within the originator drug’s registration dossier. It is an important milestone for IDT to show the FDA that it can make the products according to the Administration’s approved registration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze