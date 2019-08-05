Generic companies acting as CMOs for global pharma in Middle East

Emad Shabbir, director at Dubai-based EMAD Trade House, has said that favorable conditions and legislative regulations in Saudi Arabia are resulting in a boom of manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) partnering with international pharma companies in the Middle East.
Mr Shabbir is an expert on pharma in the region, which is increasingly being targeted by ingredients suppliers and where the supply chain is maturing quickly.
He identified that in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, there are 35 to 40 medium-sized pharma manufacturers, with 10 to 15 new plants being built.
