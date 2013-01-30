Generic statins to slash global market value by 2018

The introduction of generic statins has kick-started a decline that will see the global statins market lose over $7 billion in revenue by 2018, states the latest report by business intelligence providers GBI Research.

This forecasts the worldwide statins market to drop from a 2012 valuation of $19.7 billion to $12.2 billion just five years later at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

Statins, a category of drugs employed to lower cholesterol levels, are increasingly under threat from non-statins and combination therapies (a mixture of statins and non-statins), but the primary threat to global revenue lies with the rise of generic variants.