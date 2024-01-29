Sunday 24 November 2024

Apnimed

A clinical-stage company focused on advancing oral medicines to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and related disorders.

Apnimed’s lead development program AD109 targets the neurologic control of upper airway muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. As of Q1 2023, AD109 had receieved Fast Track designation by the US FDA, and had begun Phase III trials. Topline results from the Phase III program are expected in the first half of 2025.

The company is developing a portfolio of novel pharmacologic therapies for sleep apnea and related disorders. Several novel, oral pharmacologic pipeline programs are in partnership with Shionog as part of the Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC Joint Venture.

Apnimed makes new leadership appointment
23 January 2024
Apnimed and Shionogi announce joint venture
1 November 2023
