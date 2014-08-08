Generics production predicted to return to the USA due to quality concerns

Generics production represents a huge area of growth for the US market, which is partially driven by rising safety concerns surrounding drugs manufactured overseas, according to CPhI Worldwide’s CPhI Pharma Insights USA market report.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the American market, conducted amongst all major domestic manufacturers and key intentional companies, to examine domestic perceptions of the buoyancy within this market and how these contrast with international perspectives on investing in the USA.

Repatriation of generic production