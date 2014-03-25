GMiA welcomes the release of Australian Pharmaceutical Patent Review

Members of the generic medicines industry sector in Australia say they welcome the release by IP Australia of the government’s Pharmaceutical Patent Review.

Commissioned by the Labor government in October 2012, the aim of the independent review was to “evaluate whether the system for pharmaceutical patents is effectively balancing the objectives of securing timely access to competitively priced pharmaceuticals, fostering innovation and supporting employment in research and industry.” The report, completed last year, has not been previously released.

The Generic Medicines industry Association (GMiA) supports a well balanced pharmaceutical patent system that adequately addresses the rights of originator and generic pharmaceutical companies. Patents are effective and necessary tools for promoting innovation. GMiA members are not anti-patent, the association noted.