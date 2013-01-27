Sunday 24 November 2024

Good start to 2013 for Stada Arz in German tender process

Generics
27 January 2013

German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel’s (SAZ: GR) sales companies- STADApharm and ALIUD Pharma - have also successfully begun 2013 in the tender process for discount agreements: they won awards for a total of 84 active pharmaceutical ingredients and active ingredient combinations with the three largest public health insurance organizations and associations in Germany.

The only independent German generics group thereby provides its medicines to over 40 million insured persons of the Allgemeine Ortskrankenkasse (AOK), Barmer GEK and Techniker Krankenkasse (TK). The medicines include frequently needed active ingredients such as omeprazole.

“Stada has once again proven its efficiency despite exceedingly challenging conditions in the German discount agreement system,” says Hartmut Retzlaff, chairman of the executive board of the Stada group, adding: “The fact that Stada repeatedly takes leading positions in these tenders serves as evidence of both the high quality of our products and our reliability and sustainable management.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze