Hikma delivers revenue growth of 21% and EPS up 24% for 2012

Jordon-headquartered Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) has reported preliminary results for 2012, showing that group revenues increased 20.8% to $1.11 billion, with organic revenue growth of 5.2%. Profit attributable to shareholders was up 25.2% to $100.3 million. On an adjusted basis, profit attributable to shareholders up 19.4% to $120.5 million.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA for full-year 2012 came in at $225.2, a leap of 35.9%. Earnings per share rose 23.8% to $0,511. The figures were ahead of consensus forecasts but in line with those of analysts at Panmure Gordon
Branded revenue growth of 19.7% to $528.9 million reflects strong demand across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets, with organic growth of 11.3%, said Hikma, noting that branded adjusted operating profit increased by 17.6%, with an adjusted operating margin of 23.4%
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze