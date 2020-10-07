India initiates probe against alleged API dumping by China

India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), ceftriaxone sodium sterile, from China, following complaints by domestic manufacturers.
India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies is looking into allegations that the concerned API is being dumped in the country. The probe has been initiated due to complaints filed by Indian pharma firms Nectar Life Sciences (BSE: NSE) and Sterile India, which have sought the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on the product.
According to the DGTR notification, the applicants have contended that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports from China. In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping in respect of the product from China.
