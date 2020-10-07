Sunday 24 November 2024

India initiates probe against alleged API dumping by China

Generics
7 October 2020
india_big

India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), ceftriaxone sodium sterile, from China, following complaints by domestic manufacturers.

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies is looking into allegations that the concerned API is being dumped in the country. The probe has been initiated due to complaints filed by Indian pharma firms Nectar Life Sciences (BSE: NSE) and Sterile India, which have sought the imposition of an anti-dumping duty on the product.

According to the DGTR notification, the applicants have contended that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports from China. In the probe, the directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping in respect of the product from China.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
China accused of dumping key drug in India
17 June 2020
article
US ITC slams Chinese aspirin dumping
27 June 2000
article
Dumping causes key Indian bulk drug prices to plunge
12 November 1999
Generics
Eager to cull China reliance, India expands PLI drug scheme
30 October 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze