Monday 29 September 2025

Indian committee identifies underutilized funds meant to boost bulk drug production

Generics
9 January 2024
india_night_big

A high-level committee, established to spearhead India's drive towards self-sufficiency in bulk drugs, has raised concerns about the substantial underutilization of allocated funds.

Formed to reduce dependence on Chinese imports, the high-powered committee has urged the government to allocate additional funds for new initiatives.

While expressing appreciation for the government's efforts in implementing the 'Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks' scheme at $360 million, the committee said it is hopeful that the entire allocated amount of $108 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be fully utilized.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Indian drugmakers express concerns about bulk drug manufacturing incentives
3 October 2016
Generics
Indian drug companies bag first tranche of $20 million under PLI scheme
23 February 2023
Pharmaceutical
Pharma boss calls for sustained R&D incentives in Indian budget
15 January 2024
Generics
India offers $2.06 billion sops; to pick 55 applicants for new pharma PLI scheme
8 June 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Generics

GlobalData warns Indian pharma to diversify as US tariffs loom
26 September 2025
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Uni-Bio Science and Kexing Biopharm partner on Bogutai
12 September 2025
GTCR buys Zentiva for reported 4.1 billion euros
12 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze