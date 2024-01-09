Indian committee identifies underutilized funds meant to boost bulk drug production

A high-level committee, established to spearhead India's drive towards self-sufficiency in bulk drugs, has raised concerns about the substantial underutilization of allocated funds.

Formed to reduce dependence on Chinese imports, the high-powered committee has urged the government to allocate additional funds for new initiatives.

While expressing appreciation for the government's efforts in implementing the 'Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks' scheme at $360 million, the committee said it is hopeful that the entire allocated amount of $108 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be fully utilized.