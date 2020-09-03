Saturday 23 November 2024

Indian pharma can become world's alternative to China

3 September 2020
There is a long-term opportunity in the making in India. As formulators evaluate options to source from outside China, India can become a preferred supplier for certain products, according to a report.

To help it materialize this position, however, hurdles around quality compliance, price volatility, and complex approvals must be overcome.

Amid a rising anti-China sentiment in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and as countries scramble to find alternative suppliers, India could well steal a march over its opponents to become an alternative source for certain pharmaceutical products, according to investment group CLSA.

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

