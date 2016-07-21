Koios Pharmaceuticals files challenge to high-cost drug’s patent

California, USA-based Koios Pharmaceuticals announced that it has filed a challenge to the validity of US Patent 8,644,231, the sole Orange-Book listed patent protecting Rasuvo - a methotrexate autoinjector product marketed by the US subsidiary of privately-held German firm medac GmbH - from generic competition.

Koios further announced that it has entered into a confidential development and commercialization partnership with a leading developer of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products to introduce a generic equivalent to Rasuvo.

Rasuvo is approved in the USA for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis in adults and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in children.