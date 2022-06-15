Leading Russian drugmakers expanding production of basic drugs

Amid the ever-growing pressure from the West and its sanctions on the country following the invasion of Ukraine, leading Russian drugmakers plan to expand the production of basic drugs, that will help to generate additional revenues on the bleak domestic market.

One of such companies is Pharmstandard, which is expanding its Kursk plant "Pharmstandard-leksredstva." The company is investing 1.9 billion roubles ($32.5 million) to create a large-scale production of common basic medicines, including those included in the list of essential medicines, within a year. It is planned to produce 400 million packages of paracetamol, validol, citramon, askofen and other drugs per year. This will almost double the volume of production at the enterprise, which in 2021 produced 544.3 million packages of drugs for the sum of 35.7 billion roubles. Experts believe that the demand for essential drugs in the Russian market will only grow.

As part of the project, the company plans to expand its production area by another 5.300 square meters and to launch the production of 12 new drugs. The launch of the new facility is expected in March 2023.