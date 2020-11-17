Merck to expand drug production range in Russia

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the USA and Canada, has officially announced localization of grazoprevir/elbasvir as well as doravirine/lamivudine/tenofovir drugs in Russia at the facilities of its local partner Akrikhin Pharmaceuticals, according to the company.

The drugs, which are designed for the treatment of hepatitis C and HIV will be produced at the Russian company’s plant in the Moscow region, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of the plans, several batches of grazoprevir/elbasvir at a volume of 6,000 packages will be produced already by the end of the current year.