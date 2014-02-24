MSF warns of impact of proposed EU trade mark infringement measures

Ahead of a vote tomorrow in the European Parliament on proposed strengthened EU enforcement of European trade marks on goods in transit, health advocacy group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) is concerned about the impact on access to generic medicines for developing countries which pass through European Union borders.

EU countries have a lengthy history of seizing legitimate generic medicines, including a 2009 incident in Germany when generic versions of antibiotic amoxicillin – the drug’s International Nonproprietary Name – was seized after customs agents believed it infringed on the trade mark of original drug Amoxil.

MSF is urging EU member states to resist pressure from the European Commission and ask ahead of tomorrow's vote in Parliament to exclude in-transit provisions under the trade mark proposal.