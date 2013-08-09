New lab hopes to attract Western pharma for preclinical studies in Russia

One of Russia’s largest laboratories for preclinical studies of drugs will soon be opened in the Vsevologsk district of the St Petersburg region, on the former site of the State Institute of Applied Chemistry.
The new laboratory will be opened by the local Dom of Pharmacy company, one of Russia’s leading scientific and production associations in the field of pharmaceutics, with investments at the initial stage amounting to $10 million.
According to Valery Makarov, chief executive and co-owner of the company, the new laboratory will be able to carry out up to 700-800 studies per year both for generic and original drugs. The company plans to attract leading Western pharmaceutical companies to study their drugs at the laboratory, with the aim of gaining registration and starting of sales on the Russian market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze