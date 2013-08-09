New lab hopes to attract Western pharma for preclinical studies in Russia

One of Russia’s largest laboratories for preclinical studies of drugs will soon be opened in the Vsevologsk district of the St Petersburg region, on the former site of the State Institute of Applied Chemistry.

The new laboratory will be opened by the local Dom of Pharmacy company, one of Russia’s leading scientific and production associations in the field of pharmaceutics, with investments at the initial stage amounting to $10 million.

According to Valery Makarov, chief executive and co-owner of the company, the new laboratory will be able to carry out up to 700-800 studies per year both for generic and original drugs. The company plans to attract leading Western pharmaceutical companies to study their drugs at the laboratory, with the aim of gaining registration and starting of sales on the Russian market.