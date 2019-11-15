Pharma industry open day in Portugal

Medicines for Europe and APOGEN have this week held an Open Industry Day in Portugal to showcase the quality and safety of generic, biosimilar and value-added medicines production in Europe and to discuss current and future market challenges.

This initiative is the second Open Industry Day and has been designed by APOGEN, Portugal’s Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association, and host Fresenius Kabi. Following a visit to a Fresenius Kabi manufacturing plant, experts gathered for a debate focused on “Driving excellence in Portugal: delivering more and better healthcare in Europe”.

A forward-looking European generic, biosimilar and value-added medicines industry