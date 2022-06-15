Sunday 24 November 2024

Piramal Pharma Solutions expands API capabilities at Digwal

15 June 2022
Piramal Pharma Limited’s (BSE: 500302) Pharma Solutions business, a leading Indian Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced that the company’s site in Digwal in the state of Telangana, India, has implemented various tools to unlock Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing capacity and support client needs in drug development and on-patent projects.

Since 2019, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) has made or committed more than $30 million in capital investments, both in the infrastructure and the operational culture at the Digwal site, to improve performance, gain efficiencies, and increase capacity to meet market demands. A driving force of this program is the company’s emphasis on operational excellence (OE) as part of the global corporate culture. By applying specific OE tools such as Theory of Constraint, Value Stream Mapping, Optimization of Unit Operations, and Line Balancing, more than 20% of the site’s capacity has been released to date.

Additional capacity planned

