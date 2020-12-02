Sunday 24 November 2024

Provepharm Life Solutions acquires Apollo

2 December 2020
France-based Provepharm Life Solutions today revealed it has acquired Apollo Pharmaceuticals USA, company that specializes in the commercialization of sterile injectable products for hospital use.

The business activities of Apollo Pharmaceuticals USA will be merged with those of the American subsidiary of the group, located in the Pennsylvania, USA. The financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Provepharm's strategic purchase enables it to strengthen its position in the US market, particularly through the expansion of its product range, initially by integrating Apollo’s four registered products. This deal will also allow the group to streamline its commercial activity with hospitals and successfully launch its pipeline products.

Positioning Provepharm Life PublishSolutions closer to the end user will make it possible to better adapt its products and services to customers’ expectations.

The sales generated from the deal will allow the group to continue developing its portfolio, focused on hospital products in need of revitalization, through internal growth and external acquisitions.

