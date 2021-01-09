Reorganization of FDA's Office of Generic Drugs approved

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced the approval of the Office of Generic Drugs’ (OGD) reorganization.
The new structure, which will become effective at a later date in 2021, will strengthen the OGD’s operations and allow the office to meet the evolving needs of generic drug review while upholding FDA’s international reputation as the gold standard in the assessment and monitoring of generic drugs.
The guiding principles of the reorganization are to improve efficiency and consistency across the OGD, and enhance collaboration and operational effectiveness. The reorganization will more effectively resource and support the high volume of generic drug applications FDA receives every year and will support the essential and intricate work of the generic drug program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze