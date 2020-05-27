Russia to reduce dependence on API imported from India and China

Russia plans to create conditions for the development of its own production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) within the next several years, which will allow the country to resolve its dependence on supplies from India and China, that have significantly declined since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this purpose, the government, together with some leading local producers, plan to create conditions for an increase of ingredients’ production to the figures of 1970s-1980s, when the domestic production completely covered the then Soviet Union needs for these products, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

During the Soviet times, in addition to the development of domestic production, particular attention was paid to its development abroad.