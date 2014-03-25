Solid financials from Stada but outlook sends stock down

German generic and branded drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: GR) posted a solid set of financial results for 2013, but saw its shares plunge 15% to 29.40 euros by close of trading yesterday, as the company warned of a poor outlook as a result of uncertainties in Russia and Ukraine.
Stada group sales for the year increased 10% to 2.01 billion euros ($2.78 billion) and exceeding the two billion euro mark for the first time in the company’s history.
Sales of the core Generics segmentshowed a rise of 2% to 1.23 billion euros, thereby contributed 61.3% to group sales (previous year: 66.0%). Sales of the core segment Branded Products leapt 19% to 708.5 million euros in 2013.
