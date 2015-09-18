Stada Arz commits to Russian market

For the third time, German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) invited investors and analysts to a Capital Markets Day. This year, the focus of the event was on Stada's engagement in Russia.
Helmut Kraft, chief financial officer at Stada, commented: "Stada is very well positioned with its convincing portfolio and a modern GMP [Good Manufacturing Practices] production. In light of this, we expect to achieve double digit percentage growth in sales in local currency in the Russian market in financial year 2015 and, in the medium term, to emerge from the crisis as a strengthened company."
At the event, Aleksey Alekhin, deputy director of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Industry Development Department of the Russian Ministry for Industry and Trade, emphasized the attractiveness of the country in general and of the pharmaceutical sector for foreign investors in particular.
