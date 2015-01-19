Supernus sues Par for Trokendi XR patents infringement

US drugmaker Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SUPN) says it has sued privately-held generics firm Par Pharmaceutical for infringement of four patents covering its antiepileptic drug Trokendi XR (topiramate). Supernus shares closed up 4.15% at $9.04 on Friday, after the announcement.
Supernus says its US Patents Nos 8,298,576, 8,298,580, 8,663,683 and 8,877,248 cover once-a-day topiramate formulations and methods of treating seizures using those formulations. Patent protection for Trokendi XR expires no earlier than 2027, according to the company, which last month received a Paragraph IV Notice Letter from Par advising of the filing by Par of an Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval for topiramate extended-release capsules, a potential generic version Trokendi XR (The Pharma Letter December 9, 2014).
Filing automatically prevents FDA from approving Par's ANDA for 30 months.
