Teva and Servier spring to the aid of Russia with cancer drugs

Russia may face a shortage of some anti-cancer drugs for children, which is mainly due to the suspension of their supplies to the local market by local producers and importers, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

One of such drugs is vero-vincristine, a drug, which is used to treat blood cancer in children and is produced by Veropharm, part of the USA’s Abbott (NYSE: ABT). In recent months, the company has almost completely suspended its supplies to the domestic market.

As some Russian media reported, citing the company, the main reason for interruption of supplies is the change in production technology.