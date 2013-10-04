Teva gets favorable Copaxone patent ruling in Netherlands

The District Court of the Hague (Netherlands) has issued a favorable ruling for Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) in a patent revocation action brought by US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) seeking a court judgment that Teva’s European Patent (NL) 762,888 expiring May 2015 for its relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) product Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) is invalid.

The District Court of the Hague rejected each one of the grounds of invalidity Mylan had raised against the claims of Teva’s ‘888 patent. The favorable ruling follows a similar outcome in the UK Court of Appeal in July 2013 which also affirmed that the claims of Teva’s patent are valid. Copaxone is a major product for Teva, generating second-quarter 2013 sales of $1.1 billion.

Full health regulator authorization would be needed for any copy version