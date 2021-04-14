US appeals court upholds FTC's opinion against Impax Labs

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has upheld the Federal Trade Commission determination that Impax Laboratories engaged in an illegal pay-for-delay, or “reverse payment,” settlement to block consumers’ access to a lower-cost generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ENDP) branded extended-release opioid pain reliever Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride extended release).
Under the settlement, Impax agreed to stay out of the market for two-and-a-half years in exchange for a substantial and unjustified payment from Endo, whose shares were upt 2.7% at $6.27 in early trading today0.
“There was more than enough evidence to support the unanimous view of the Commissioners . . . that a less restrictive alternative was viable,” Judge Gregg Costa wrote in the Fifth Circuit’s opinion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze