US/EU generic industries call for thoughtful changes to speed medicines to patients

In a joint letter sent to the European Commission and the Office of the US Trade Representative, the USA’s Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) and European Generic medicines Association (EGA) recommended that Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) negotiators pursue a strategy of regulatory convergence. The letter focuses on specific ways that trade agreements can remove duplicative processes.

“EGA and GPhA believe that adopting these measures in TTIP, while rejecting attempts to harmonize intellectual property regimes, would create jobs, generate revenues and ensure access to medicines where they are needed, while contributing significantly to the sustainability of our health care systems,” states the letter, signed by Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the GPhA, and Adrian van den Hoven, director general of the EGA.

Five key recommendations