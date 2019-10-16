US FDA issues warning letter to India's Torrent

The US Food and Drug Administration has posted a warning letter to Indian drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 500420).

Torrent manufactures losartan potassium tablets and has been one subject of an ongoing global investigation into nitrosamine impurities in angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) such as valsartan, losartan and irbesartan.

The warning letter outlines several manufacturing violations at Torrent’s Taluka-Kadi, Indrad, Gujarat facility, including failure to follow written procedures for production and process control and failure to adequately investigate batch discrepancies. Failure to correct these violations may result in further action by the agency. The warning letter is another result of the agency’s ongoing investigation.