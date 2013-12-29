US Office of Generic Drugs reorganization

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has approved plans to elevate the Office of Generic Drugs (OGD) to an office that reports directly to the center director. This reorganization will strengthen OGD’s operations and enable the office to meet the evolving needs of generic drug review.

Generic prescription drugs make up 84% of prescriptions filled in the USA and provide affordable access to treatments for many patients and consumers. The American public depends on the FDA to ensure that generic drugs perform clinically in the same way as their brand name counterparts, the FDA sated, noting that the OGD reorganization is a critical and necessary step in recognizing the importance of generic drugs to public health and our national economy.

Almost total restructuring