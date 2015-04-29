Valeant returns to profit in 1st-qtr 2015

Canadian specialty drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSE: VRX) has reported first-quarter 2015, posting a profit of $73.7 million compared to a loss of $22.6 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.21, compared to a loss of $0.07 last year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $2.36, versus $1.76 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 billion, a rise of 16% on the $1.89 billion reported last year, despite negative foreign exchange impact of $140 million.
"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strong performance of our diversified business model as we exceeded our first quarter guidance despite losing $140 million in revenue and $0.12 in Cash EPS to foreign exchange headwinds," stated Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive, adding:"The company delivered exceptional double digit organic growth for the third quarter in a row, driven by the strength of most of our business units around the world.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze