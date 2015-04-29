Sunday 24 November 2024

Valeant returns to profit in 1st-qtr 2015

Generics
29 April 2015

Canadian specialty drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSE: VRX) has reported first-quarter 2015, posting a profit of $73.7 million compared to a loss of $22.6 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.21, compared to a loss of $0.07 last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $2.36, versus $1.76 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.2 billion, a rise of 16% on the $1.89 billion reported last year, despite negative foreign exchange impact of $140 million.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strong performance of our diversified business model as we exceeded our first quarter guidance despite losing $140 million in revenue and $0.12 in Cash EPS to foreign exchange headwinds," stated Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive, adding:"The company delivered exceptional double digit organic growth for the third quarter in a row, driven by the strength of most of our business units around the world.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze