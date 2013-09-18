Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company and a regional subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

It is a multi-national specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products. Valeant is focused on dermatology and niche therapeutic areas primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Australasia, and South Africa.

Valeant Canada manufactures, markets and/or distributes pharmaceutical products to both primary care and specialist physicians in Canada. The company focuses its efforts primarily in the areas of pain management, cardiovascular disease, neurology and dermatology.

In addition to its prescription product portfolio, Valeant Canada has established a strong presence with non-prescription retail brands, including Dr. Renaud, COLD-FX and Swiss Natural. In 2011, Valeant Canada established an R&D center of excellence for consumer dermatology in Laval, Quebec and recently launched a US developed skin care product line, CeraVe, in Canada.