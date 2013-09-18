Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company and a regional subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company and a regional subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International.

It is a multi-national specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products. Valeant is focused on dermatology and niche therapeutic areas primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Australasia, and South Africa.

Valeant Canada manufactures, markets and/or distributes pharmaceutical products to both primary care and specialist physicians in Canada. The company focuses its efforts primarily in the areas of pain management, cardiovascular disease, neurology and dermatology.

In addition to its prescription product portfolio, Valeant Canada has established a strong presence with non-prescription retail brands, including Dr. Renaud, COLD-FX and Swiss Natural. In 2011, Valeant Canada established an R&D center of excellence for consumer dermatology in Laval, Quebec and recently launched a US developed skin care product line, CeraVe, in Canada.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Valeant Pharmaceuticals News

Bausch Health picks up US approval for new eye inflammation product
25 February 2019
Teva launches a generic version of Elidel in the USA
31 December 2018
Look back at pharma news in week to May 11
13 May 2018
Strong first quarter launchpad for Valeant rebranding exercise
8 May 2018
More Valeant Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze