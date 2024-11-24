Genespire is developing gene therapies based on immune shielded lentiviral vectors (ISLVs) that are designed to be used intravenously and allow the life-long production of the therapy directly from the patient’s liver. Genespire is initially advancing therapeutic programs in inherited metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need.

Based in Milan, Italy, Genespire was founded in March 2020 by the gene therapy pioneer Prof. Luigi Naldini and Dr. Alessio Cantore, at the Fondazione Telethon and Ospedale San Raffaele. Genespire is a spin-out of SR-Tiget, a world leading cell and gene therapy research institute.