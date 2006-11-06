Friday 22 November 2024

Genetically-enhanced flavenoids tomatoes could reduce cardiovasc risk

6 November 2006

Tomatoes, modified genetically to contain a higher level of flavonoids, have been shown to substantially reduce a protein, the so-called C-reactive protein (CRP), in mice, according to a recent study. CRP is linked to inflammatory processes in mice as well as human beings and is associated with a higher risk of heart and vascular diseases as well as type 2 diabetes. Flavonoids are plant metabolites known for their anti-oxidant activity.

To compare the effects of flavonoid-enriched and conventional tomatoes, scientist daily fed two groups of mice 12mg of genetically-enhanced and conventional tomato peel respectively. To a human adult, this is equivalent to a daily consumption of approximately 230g, or three fresh tomatoes. After seven weeks, the level of C-reactive protein was reduced considerably in both groups of mice. However, the level was significantly lower in the mice fed genetically-modified tomato peel.

Commenting on the study, author Dietrich Rein, BASF Plant Science's nutritionist, stated: "although the health benefits of tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables are commonly known, this is the first time that a specific fruit has demonstrated to reduce C-reactive protein and thus could help to reduce the risk of cardiovascular and heart disease." Dr Rein added that 95% of the beneficial tomato flavonoids are in the peel.

