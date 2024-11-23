Saturday 23 November 2024

Genetics Institute's Neumega Backed By FDA Panel

29 July 1997

As the Marketletter predicted in a report last week (July 28), the USFood and Drug Administration Biological Response Modifiers Advisory Committee has unanimously recommended approval of Genetics Institute's platelet growth factor Neumega (recombinant human interleukin-11) for the secondary prevention of severe chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia and to reduce the need for platelet transfusions in patients with solid organ tumors or lymphomas who have a history of chemotherapy or transfusions.

GI, a unit of American Home Products, had hoped for a primary prevention indication. However, the committee voted 14-3 that the data failed to show as large a treatment effect in patients who had not previously received chemotherapy.

Primary Prevention Data Not Sufficient In the primary prevention, intent-to-treat trial, 68% of 40 women administered Neumega avoided transfusion, compared to 41% of 37 placebo receivers. The women had advanced or high-risk breast cancer and had not experienced thrombocytopenia in two courses of high-dose cyclophosphamide and doxorubicin. Neumega patients received an average 0.8 tranfusions, compared to an average 2.2 transfusions in placebo patients. However, the FDA committee rejected these results as there was a number of women who did not complete the study.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze