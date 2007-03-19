Genetix' FY 2006 pretax net profit soars 41%

New Milton, UK-based Genetix, a cell biology and health technology group, says that its total revenue for full-year 2006 was L15.5 million ($29.9 million), 28% higher than the year before, as profit before tax surged 41% to L3.2 million. Earnings per share reached 3.56 pence, up 45% on 2005.

The firm noted that, excluding Applied Imaging, revenue was L13.5 million, 12% higher, while profit before tax increased 21% to L2.7 million and gross R&D spend rose 33%.

Mark Reid, the company's chief executive, said this improved profitability reflects improved product mix, better operating leverage and a close focus on costs throughout the business.