Genetix' FY 2006 pretax net profit soars 41%

New Milton, UK-based Genetix, a cell biology and health technology group, says that its total revenue for full-year 2006 was L15.5 million ($29.9 million), 28% higher than the year before, as profit before tax surged 41% to L3.2 million. Earnings per share reached 3.56 pence, up 45% on 2005.
The firm noted that, excluding Applied Imaging, revenue was L13.5 million, 12% higher, while profit before tax increased 21% to L2.7 million and gross R&D spend rose 33%.
Mark Reid, the company's chief executive, said this improved profitability reflects improved product mix, better operating leverage and a close focus on costs throughout the business.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze