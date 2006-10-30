Genmab initiates Ph I/II trial of HuMax-EGFr

Dutch biotechnology firm Genmab AS has initiated a Phase I/II study of HuMax-EGFr (zalutumumab) in combination with chemo-radiation as first-line treatment of head and neck cancer. The study will include a total of 36 patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).

All patients in the study will be evaluated four weeks after administration of the last dose of HuMax-EGFr and will be followed for at least three years. The objective is to investigate the safety and efficacy of the antibody drug in combination with chemo-radiation. The primary endpoint of safety and will be evaluated alongside efficacy.