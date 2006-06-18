Genmab's HuMx-CD38 shows promise in MM study

Danish biotechnology company Genmab A/S says that its developmental antibody product, HuMax-CD38, has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the enzymatic activity carried out by the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma tumor cells.
This finding builds on the results of previous work that suggested that the agent is effective at triggering the mechanisms of antibody- and complement-dependent cytotoxicity, which result in the destruction of diseased cells. The firm added that it would present full data from preclinical studies of the drug at its upcoming press conference in Torino, Italy, later this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze