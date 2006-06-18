Genmab's HuMx-CD38 shows promise in MM study

Danish biotechnology company Genmab A/S says that its developmental antibody product, HuMax-CD38, has demonstrated the ability to inhibit the enzymatic activity carried out by the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma tumor cells.

This finding builds on the results of previous work that suggested that the agent is effective at triggering the mechanisms of antibody- and complement-dependent cytotoxicity, which result in the destruction of diseased cells. The firm added that it would present full data from preclinical studies of the drug at its upcoming press conference in Torino, Italy, later this month.