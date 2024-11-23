Genomics Cooperation For Synthelabo, SB And HGS

French drug company Synthelabo, Anglo-American firm SmithKline Beecham and USA-based Human Genome Sciences, specializing in genomics, have signed a collaborative agreement, initially for a period of five years, allowing Synthelabo to use genomic technology developed by SB and HGS.
Under the terms of the deal, Synthelabo will pay HGS and SB a total of $35 million over a period of five years. Royalties will also be paid to HGS on sales of products marketed further to the collaboration. SB and Synthelabo will collaborate in certain territories on the development and marketing of products discovered by Synthelabo through use of the licensed technology, and Synthelabo will receive royalties on sales of these products by SB.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
