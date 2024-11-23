Gensia Inc substantially reduces loss in 1995

- Gensia Inc substantially reduced its loss in 1995 to $11.9 million or 36 cents from $56.1 million or $1.89 a year earlier. This was due to receipt of $55.4 million in one-time revenues and a reduction of $22.4 million in R&D expenses. Total revenues in 1995 were $122 million, up 69.9%.
For the fourth quarter of 1995, revenues at Gensia amounted to $72.5 million, which included one-time revenues of $55.4 million. Net income for the quarter amounted to $24.3 million or 71 cents, compared to a loss recorded in fourth quarter 1994 of $5.1 million or 16 cents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze