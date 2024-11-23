Gensia Initiates Phase I GP3269 Trial

US company Gensia Inc has initiated a Phase I clinical trial with its GP3269, a novel adenosine regulating agent which may have potential in the treatment of epilepsy.

In preclinical studies, GP3269 has demonstrated good oral bioavailability, appears to cross the blood brain barrier and has shown promising results in preclinical models of epilepsy, the company notes. The compound is also being studied in preclinical models of pain.

Gensia chairman, president and chief executive David Hale says that GP3269 is a lead compound derived from a subclass of ARA compounds which he believes have promise for the regulation of adenosine in central nervous system applications.