GenVec's HIV vacc rAD5 enters human trials

US biopharmaceutical firm GenVec says that the first human trial of its adenoviral-vector based HIV vaccine candidate will be conducted at the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in Bathesda, Maryland. The firm explained that the assessment would focus on examining the vaccine's safety when used as a part of a"prime-boost" treatment regimen for HIV-infected individuals.

Originally developed using the firm's proprietary 293-ORF6 cell line, the adenovirus vaccine, referred to as rAD5, is designed to boost the immune response created by the initial use of a DNA priming vaccine. The 15 enrollees will be evaluated in terms of immunogenicity for a 48-week period.