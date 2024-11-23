Genzyme Agrees Neozyme II Buy

- Genzyme has reached an agreement in principle with a committee comprising the independent directors of Neozyme II to acquire the company for $45 per unit in cash.
Each Neozyme unit consists of one share of Neozyme II callable common stock and one callable warrant to purchase two shares of Genzyme General Division common stock and 0.135 share of Genzyme Tissue Repair Division common stock. There are 2.4 million Neozyme II units outstanding. 1996 earnings are expected to be in the $1.05 to $1.10 per share range, and revenues for the year should be around $500 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze