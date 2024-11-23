Genzyme Makes Biosurface M&A

Genzyme of the USA is acquiring US tissue repair company Bio-Surface Technology which it will merge to form a new business unit to be known as Genzyme Tissue Repair (see also page 19). GTR will be one of the largest operations in its field, starting with more than $6 million in annual product sales and an estimated annual revenue of around $1 billion, with potential to extend sales through the USA, Europe, and other markets. The potential for the worldwide tissue repair market is $10 billion.
Initially, Genzyme will contribute $10 million to the new division, while Bio-Surface will bring an estimated $16 million in cash. Genzyme will bring a further $30 million in equity contributions over the next three and a half years.
Once the deal is approved, BioSurface shareholders will receive one share of GTR common stock for around 1.7 BioSurface shares. Genzyme shareholders will receive a tax-free dividend of one share of GTR for around 7.4 shares of Genzyme. Genzyme shareholders will retain their Genzyme Corp common stock, which will reflect GTR's value as a general division of Genzyme.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze