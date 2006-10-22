Genzyme, MMV and Broad Inst expand Malaria drug accord

USA-based biotechnology firm Genzyme, Swiss non-profit organization Medicines for Malaria Venture and the Broad Institute of the Masschusetts Institute of Technology and Havard, alos of the USA, say they will expand their collaboration to discover and advance new therapeutic candidates for the treatment of malaria. The alliance will build on work carried out earlier this year, particularly focusing on the identification of novel drugs.

The MMV said that, in addition to co-funding and managing the program, it would continue to work with its two partners to secure the necessary scale-up funding. All intellectual property arising from the accord will be made available through the MMV on a royalty-free basis.