Friday 22 November 2024

Genzyme's 1st-qtr sales less than expected

30 April 2006

USA-based biotechnology major Genzyme has reported net income of $101.0 million, or $0.37 per share for the first three months of 2006, up a modest 5.3% on the same period last year. This was based on a 16% revenue increase to $730.8 million, falling short of the average analyst's forecast of $749.0 million and $0.63 per share, reported in a survey conducted by Thompson First Call.

Product sales not in line with predictions

Analysts at Piper Jaffray attributed the lower-than-expected sales figures to the weaker performance of the company's arthritis drug Synvisc (hylan G-F 20) which, despite yielding $53.3 million for the quarter, were still below forecasts. In addition, revenues from the firm's Hecterol line of vitamin D2 based products and its Fabry disease treatment Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta), fell short of predictions, according to Mark Karvosky of PJ.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze