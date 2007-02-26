Genzyme sees 4th-qtr loss on AnorMED buy

Massachusetts, USA-based biotechnology company Genzyme has recorded a loss of $268.2 million, or $1.02 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with the earnings of $106.6, or $0.39 per share, it achieved in the final three months of 2005. The firm added, however, that excluding $552.9 million in charges relating to its purchase of Canadian drugmaker AnorMed (Marketletter October 23, 2006), it would have posted profits of $209.0 million, an increase of 29%.
Record 4th-qtr revenues
Genzyme also said that its sales for the quarter were up 17% to $854.2 million, ahead of the consensus forecast of $846.6 from an analysts' survey. The firm added that revenue growth had been driven by strong performance across all of its disease areas.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze